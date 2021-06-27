HUNTINGTON — Downtown residents and visitors have noticed new upgrades to the Mountain Health Arena plaza.
The final touches on the plaza are almost completed, but the area already feels like a new gathering place for downtown Huntington.
The arena’s plaza is more community-oriented than it was prior to the renovations. Cindy Collins, the general manager of the arena, said a fire pit will soon be installed. The plaza also features a tent area that could be used as shade or as a stage.
“In the last three days, there have been dozens and dozens of people stop by,” Collins said of visitors using the plaza.
One of the most interactive additions is a new artistic splash pad in front of the arena. Collins said a few kids have already run through it to cool off in the summer.
Paris Signs, a Huntington-based business, made a blue and green glass sign that sits next to the plaza. The artwork is similar to the work of Don Pendleton, the artist who completed the mural on the sides of Mountain Health Arena. Electricity will be installed so the sign lights up at night, Collins said.
The new plaza features natural elements, Collins said. In addition to the elements of glass and fire, flowers and plants will be featured in the area, along with wooden benches.
A sculpture that was previously in the plaza, John Rietta’s “Continuous Ascent,” is now featured prominently near the street corner of 8th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Collins is working on a few activities for the plaza area, such as live music or family-oriented events. The screen above the arena doors can show videos, so outdoor movie nights could be held.
Collins said she hopes residents use the plaza even when there isn’t an event going on at the arena. Downtown workers can enjoy their lunch outside or people can find shade under the tent. The new plaza upgrades make the area more connected with downtown, she said.
Cathy Burns, executive director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, said the projects were made possible by a tax increment financing (TIF) district that was established in the area about 16 years ago. The TIF district was formed around Pullman Square to develop the area and complete projects such as making 3rd Avenue a two-way street.
A value was established on downtown Huntington and Pullman Square, which the city anticipated would go up once the area was developed, Burns said. The 30-year bond on the TIF district was paid off early by the increment of property taxes, so the city was able to do a second project, which was improvements to the arena.
“The Pullman development, it did exactly what we had thought it would do. It created more investment downtown,” Burns said. “It allowed properties to increase in value, which generates more income for the county, for our school board, for policing, all of that. There’s that whole ripple effect.”
Burns said about $2 million from the TIF district and up to $500,000 from a Land and Water Conservation Grant were available to improve the exterior area of the arena. In addition to the plaza, a parking lot was expanded and nearby crosswalk improvements will be installed.
Collins said renovations have been completed on the arena in phases. The first included painting the building, adding new windows and creating the murals. The second focused on the convention center. The next phase will be work inside the arena.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Mountain Health Arena plaza will be held in July.