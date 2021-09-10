HUNTINGTON — Mountwest Community and Technical College’s new president says he wants to get the message out to the community that the school can help anyone looking for a career.
“The college does provide great service to the community, and we have great people doing great work, but we need to create more opportunities and can do so much more,” Josh Baker said Wednesday when he sat down for an interview with The Herald-Dispatch Editorial Board. “We are the great connector. We’re the pathway for wherever you need to go.”
Baker is from Seattle, Washington, and has more than eight years of higher education leadership experience. Prior to coming to Mountwest, Baker was the vice president at Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He holds a Ph.D. in community college leadership, as well as an M.S. and a B.A. from Brigham Young University.
“I interviewed at five different colleges in the spring, and this is the one where I walked away thinking, ‘This is where the real opportunity is,’” Baker said. “There are so many opportunities at Mountwest to grow and invest in a meaningful and impactful way.”
Baker says while West Virginia ranks dead last in college attainment, he would rather forget the past and focus on the future.
“I don’t want to be the guy that talks about all the problems,” he said. “Let’s get two or three wins every year and just make progress.”
Baker says identifying two to three accomplishments each year with the goal of serving the community is part of his strategic plan.
“Of course we want to grow our enrollment, but the real focus is serving the community,” he said. “If we serve the community, then the enrollment will follow.”
He said the college is doing that with a new program called “Jump Start” that offers dual credits for high school seniors in Cabell and Wayne counties who can earn between 12 and 24 college credits.
“We like this program because it gives high school students more confidence that they have a pathway to a career job,” Baker said.
Baker said there is a tendency for some to say that college isn’t for everyone.
“I think that’s dangerous because it can doom some people to a life of poverty,” he said. “You might get lucky and get on with one of our big employers locally and do great work, but for many others that is bad advice.”
He says college can be one year, two years or a trade, and it’s the best advice to give to high school students looking for training.
“We’re battling these image issues sometimes of people lumping all education into one category and not recognizing that really the message is you have to keep going after high school,” he said. “That can mean a million different things. You cannot stop there. The data nationwide is clear; that is a path to poverty most of the time. We have to get them into some kind of high-level training program.”
Baker said Mountwest competes with no-skill jobs that are paying $1,000 signing bonuses.
“They are making more money today, but they are jeopardizing their future,” he said. “My concern is they’re not looking five to 10 years down the road.”
Expanding the college and its course offerings are recommended in the college’s most recent 10-year facilities plan. Baker says one thing he really likes about the campus development plan is that it identifies needs.
“We are using our space well, and it’s also identifying we have opportunities to grow,” Baker said. “We need to grow some spaces to better serve our existing programs.”
The plan was accepted and approved by the college’s board of governors last month. This is the first campus development plan for Mountwest since its formation in 2010.
Baker says the plan establishes a framework for development and improvements that support the college’s mission, values and strategic initiative.
“This plan is just a guide,” Baker said. “It offers a variety of ways to get where we think we need to be in 10 years. We know there are needs, and we know there are opportunities. This plan offers us the flexibility we need to solve these issues.”
Baker said the plan identified that most of the space at the school is being used to capacity.
“It says here are four or five different things or options we could do, and honestly, today, we are not ready for that, but we need to roll out a few new programs to fill out the space the right way,” he said.
Baker says the school offers strong cyber and IT programs with the standard two-year degrees.
“In the future I believe we will need to provide a faster, more direct and more aligned training for individuals,” he said. “Sometimes these individuals will be right out of high school, some will have never had any college and some of them may have a master’s degree in a field that is changing. We need to be responsive to companies that may say, ‘We will take 30 people, and you need to teach them coding, and you have five weeks.’ We need to be able to say we have done that before and we’ll start tomorrow.”
Baker said the college partners with Marshall University and others to bring new programs to the region. In March, officials with Marshall University and Mountwest, along with the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI), ceremonially broke ground at Huntington Tri-State Airport for their joint aviation maintenance technology program.
Baker says the region has a huge need for medical jobs, and the school is looking at ways to help fill those needs in the community.
“We can only train in the programs we have, and there are partners that have other programs, so we won’t enter that training space unless the hospitals say we want you in this space,” he said. “We are going to go where the hospitals invite us.”
Baker said he would also like to see more programming in the skilled trades.
“This is where I would love to go, so we are going to have to weigh out our options and see what the right investment is and what best serves the community in the skilled trades,” he said.
Baker said continuing great relationships with Marshall, local county school districts, employers and groups such as Coalfield Development will remain a priority for Mountwest.
“Coalfield Development is doing some great training, but we want to strengthen that partnership so that if they have students that want to keep going with their education, we are there to create those pathways to achieve their goals,” he said. “The same with Marshall, RCBI and others … we need to work together and send a strong message that West Virginia is educated and trained. It’s going to take all of us working together to get there.”