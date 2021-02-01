The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A new parking garage opened Monday on Marshall University’s health sciences campus.

The new garage is located along 15th Street between Charleston and Columbia avenues directly across from the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center. It provides 706 new parking spaces for Marshall University faculty, staff, students and resident physicians at the schools of medicine and pharmacy, along with designated Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital employees.

“As our health sciences campus has continued to grow, we have worked to prioritize convenient parking options for patients, employees and students,” said Beth Hammers, chief executive officer at Marshall Health, in a release. “The new garage will help ensure that the parking closest to Byrd Clinical Center remains open for patients and visitors while minimizing the use of street parking.”

Marshall Health purchased the land from Cabell Huntington Hospital in November 2019. Construction began in March 2020.

“Sufficient and safe parking is a primary feature for an academic medical center like Marshall University,” said Jerome Gilbert,  university president, in the release. “I’d like to commend the Marshall Health team for its work in making this parking structure a reality for our employees and students.”

To help ensure public safety, enhanced security measures are in place, including an onsite security office. A parking permit is required in order to park in the facility.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.