HUNTINGTON — A new parking garage opened Monday on Marshall University’s health sciences campus.
The new garage is located along 15th Street between Charleston and Columbia avenues directly across from the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center. It provides 706 new parking spaces for Marshall University faculty, staff, students and resident physicians at the schools of medicine and pharmacy, along with designated Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital employees.
“As our health sciences campus has continued to grow, we have worked to prioritize convenient parking options for patients, employees and students,” said Beth Hammers, chief executive officer at Marshall Health, in a release. “The new garage will help ensure that the parking closest to Byrd Clinical Center remains open for patients and visitors while minimizing the use of street parking.”
Marshall Health purchased the land from Cabell Huntington Hospital in November 2019. Construction began in March 2020.
“Sufficient and safe parking is a primary feature for an academic medical center like Marshall University,” said Jerome Gilbert, university president, in the release. “I’d like to commend the Marshall Health team for its work in making this parking structure a reality for our employees and students.”
To help ensure public safety, enhanced security measures are in place, including an onsite security office. A parking permit is required in order to park in the facility.