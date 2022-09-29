HUNTINGTON — Artist Nichole Westfall has created a mural to replace one made by students in the Huntington Museum of Art’s Museum Making Connections program titled ArtWorks.
The ArtWorks program at the museum has created a number of public art sculptures over the years, including “Building Blocks” near the Robert C. Byrd Bridge in downtown Huntington.
“The previous ArtWorks project at the Ritter Park tennis courts was a mosaic created several years ago, and through wear and tear, it had become too damaged to repair. We reached out to artist Nichole Westfall, who has come up with an exciting mural concept to be installed in the previous location of the ArtWorks mosaic,” said Cindy Dearborn, education director at the Huntington Museum of Art. “We are grateful to Nichole for her dedication to this project and to the students from the Governor’s School for the Arts who helped Nichole paint the mural.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.