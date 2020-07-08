HUNTINGTON — A mural celebrating the past, present and future transformation and revitalization of Central City in Huntington’s West End tells a story of the historic town using animal characters, plants, symbols and vibrant colors.
“A lot of my themes that I do in my artwork are related to local flora and fauna, so this is kind of an extension of that artwork,” said Michelle Lyn Strader, who designed the mural.
Flora and fauna refer to plants and animals in the broadest sense of the words, encompassing pretty much all life on Earth.
“I am combining those to tell this story,” Strader explained. “We adapted this design for this area in Huntington to reference some of the historical buildings and businesses that are here and used to be here, as well as the local plant life.”
The mural has five animals and lots of plants.
“The fox is representative of Cavendish-Cyrus Hardware, which used to be on the corner here,” Strader said. “It has lots of hardware symbols and we will also have their logo.”
There are also two white-tailed deer, which are native to the region.
“We have a doe and her baby fawn, and they represent the Fesenmeier Brewery that used to be in this area,” Strader said. “We have wheat on the side of the doe and hops on her ankles, as well as their old logo.”
A large rabbit represents Heiner’s Bakery, which is still in West Huntington.
“It has been a very important part of this area,” Strader said.
There is a black snake that represents some of the darker times in the area.
“That is just reality,” Strader said. “I believe there was a major flood here in the 1930s, and he represents those times in this town’s history.”
The plants include ramps for The Wild Ramp, a pawpaw tree and tulip poplar trees.
“All of those are native to this area, so we are not only celebrating the animals and plants of this area, but also the businesses and industries here, as well,” Strader said.
This is the second mural for the artist collective called Three Points, which is composed of Strader, Frederick Bartolovic and Daniel Dean.
“Daniel and I both work at the School of Art and Design at Marshall, and Michelle and I run Silver Run Ceramics,” Bartolovic said.
Silver Run Ceramics is located in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
“I would just say off the top that the health of a community can often be linked to the public art within that community,” Bartolovic said. “Public art has the ability to bring a community together, adding greatly to the economic vitality. The correlation between public art and economic growth or vitality may not be a direct or an obvious link, but it is certainly there. We at Three Points are invested in the prosperity and development of our community. We all live here, work here and believe that a mural like this can help to create a sense of pride and excitement about living in and around Huntington.”
The mural project is about halfway done, according to Dean.
“In terms of paint going on the wall, we are probably 80% there, but time to put all of the paint that needs to go on the wall, we’re most like about 50% done,” said Dean.
The mural project is on a 46-foot by 10 1/2-foot wall that is part of The Wild Ramp on 14th Street West.
“I am interested in murals as a way of expanding the impact and visibility of the arts in Huntington,” Dean said. “The mural reflects the history, diversity and vitality of the community here in West Huntington.”
Lauren Kemp, president of the Old Central City Association, which represents the businesses and shopkeepers in Central City, says the project grew out of a lot of community-based and volunteer efforts.
“The goal is to beautify 14th Street West with public art,” Kemp said.
The over $10,000 project was funded by donations and a small grant from the Central Appalachian Network.
“We raised funds through the Foundation for the Tri-State Community and the West Huntington Community Fund, so that’s how we are going to continue to raise money for public art projects,” Kemp said. “We are already thinking of what the next project will be.”
The current project started last fall and is expected to be completed by the end of the week.
Kemp says the new mural project is a continuation of last summer’s mural created by members of the 2019 West Virginia Governor’s Honors Academy (GHA). That mural is located on the side of the old St. Cloud Fire Station on 14th Street West and Madison Avenue and was a class project for students of GHA.
“The murals are trying to represent the history and bring a lot of color and vibrancy to the visuals of the district,” Kemp said. “We are bringing some visual interest to the area. We have seen murals in other towns bringing people to get their selfie taken with them, so we hope people come to see it and check out everything Central City has to offer while you’re here.”
Kemp says most of the businesses in Central City are locally owned and operated.
“It’s important we support and promote this area because these are our neighbors and friends,” she said.
For more information about Central City, visit Central City Antiques District on Facebook or check out the website at oldcentralcity.org.