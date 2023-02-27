On Friday, Sunflower Seeds Inc. hosted a benefit prayer service for Ukraine’s Defense of Democracy at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. The service gave the people of the Tri-State a chance to learn how the war has impacted the Ukrainian people and people in surrounding areas.
HUNTINGTON — A year ago on Feb. 24, war broke out in Ukraine. Since then, over 60% of the 44 million people in Ukraine have been affected by the effects of war.
Sunflower Seeds Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to helping those who have been displaced or stranded from their homes.
On Friday, the group hosted a benefit prayer service for Ukraine’s Defense of Democracy. The service gave the people of the Tri-State a chance to learn how the war has impacted the Ukrainian people and people in surrounding areas. Members of the Sunflower Seeds Inc. board spoke to the crowd about the possibilities that our area has to help these people.
“This is what I say, our kind of coming out party for Sunflower Seeds as a organization that has a simple purpose and that’s to get help to those refugees, period,” said Enslow Park Presbyterian Pastor John Yeager.
Yeager started the Sunflower Seeds organization with the help of the organization’s board members, Mayor Steve Williams and U.S. Rep. Carol Miller.
The organization was able to come together because of a few special people and events, the first being Sandrine Pierre.
Pierre is the interim director of the Marshall Institute for Interdisciplinary Research. She grew up in the city of Orange, France, which has today been home to hundreds of Ukrainian refugees.
The second is Williams. The day he thought he was attending a normal meeting with the Board of Directors of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, a group consisting of mayors from the largest to the smallest of cities in the U.S., they were included in a call with the mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine. Vitali Klitschko asked this board for its help.
These connections to the terror happening in Ukraine helped Sunflower Seeds come to be and gave the group a chance to spread its goals to local residents.
“If you’re gonna do something, reach for the stars, don’t go into any half measure,” said Williams. “If we’re going to make a difference then let’s make sure that we are doing things that are doing things to make a difference … If you want to do something, then do it significantly.”
After the time spent listening and learning about how troubled the people of Ukraine are, and it is possible for those in the Tri-State to help, Williams declared Feb. 24, 2023, “Stand With Ukrainians Day” in the city of Huntington.
“Tonight, as I was hearing them so many little things grabbed me, just kept speaking to me. There is something that is very special in this community,” said Williams. “We are a community of compassion. Is there a way to be able to help those folks on the other side of the world? We just so happen to have someone who grew up in Orange, France. There is a connection. The city in Poland is one fourth of the size of Huntington nearly. Why not us?”
The organization is looking forward to working with other groups and organizations in the area to widen its influence and raise as much money as it can for those in need. Sunflower Seeds Inc. is currently accepting donations and planning for future events and talks like Friday’s.
