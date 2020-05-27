HUNTINGTON — A former assistant principal in Cabell County has been chosen as the new principal for Spring Valley High School in Wayne County.
According to the county's superintendent, John Hayes has been appointed to fill the position after principal Tammy Forbush announced her retirement. The decision made during a special meeting Tuesday was unanimously (5-0) approved by board members.
"He brings a wealth of administrative experience to Spring Valley and our county," Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said.
Hayes was most recently and assistant principal at Huntington High School in Cabell County and also previously served in an administrative role at Cabell Midland as an assistant principal for two years, and spent three years as the associate principal under Lloyd McGuffin.
"I knew when Todd Alexander took the job with Wayne County, that the Board of Education and the community were serious about having the best schools around, and that appeals to me," said Hayes. "I feel lucky and blessed to be a part of that and a part of Wayne County Schools."
After wrapping up his work at Huntington High over the next few days, he said he plans to take some time off to be with his family before turning his attention to Spring Valley and the challenges that he'll face there.
"We’re facing some uncertainty, not knowing exactly how school is going to look at the start of next year; there’s some anxiety that comes with that," Hayes said, referring to the novel coronavirus pandemic that shut down schools in March. "I’m ready to work collaboratively with other administrators."