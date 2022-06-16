HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education approved two new principals during its June 7 meeting.
Gwyndolyn Pierson was approved as the new principal of Spring Hill Elementary School, and Jody Sowards was approved as the new principal of Huntington East Middle School.
“I had written in a journal right before I graduated from college, and I said the only way I’d stay in Huntington was if I got a job at Spring Hill Elementary,” she said.
Pierson had moved home after graduating and almost went on to teach outside of West Virginia before she was offered a job at Spring Hill, which she excitedly accepted, she said. Now she is ready to be a leader for the school and hopes to grow opportunities for students to be the best they can after leaving Spring Hill.
“My goal will be to equip them with the leadership and life skills that will enable them to be successful academically and in life,” she said.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said Pierson’s experience and commitment to her community will make her a great principal for the Spring Hill community.
“I think that her administrative experience, her understanding the needs of at-risk students, her willingness to work with families and to set high expectations for all are going to be just invaluable as she serves as principal at Spring Hill Elementary,” Saxe said.
Jody Sowards first came to Cabell Cabell Schools teaching math at Cabell Midland High School in 2019. He quickly moved to Central City Elementary School as assistant principal, and, in 2020, as principal.
Before working in Cabell County, Sowards briefly taught in Lincoln County and then spent 20 years working at Teays Valley Christian School in Scott Depot, West Virginia.
During his time in Teays Valley, Sowards taught mathematics, coached multiple sports teams and began his administrative career in 2005 as an athletic director, he said.
Sowards said he looks forward to serving the community and hopes to be someone students and staff alike feel they can come to.
The ultimate goal is to educate the students, Sowards said, but he also wants to make sure the community knows he wants what is best for them by creating a welcoming environment.
“The kids have to know how much you care about them before they care about how much you know,” he said. “And it’s the same as an administrator with my staff, they have to know that I care about them and that I want the best for them.”
Saxe said Sowards showed great success academically and through relationship building at Central City Elementary, and he thinks Sowards will make a positive impact on the students and staff at HEMS.
“I think that Mr. Sowards is a very strong leader that builds relationships with his school staff, students and families,” Saxe said. “He really builds a positive, student-centered culture, and I think that’s going to serve Huntington East Middle School very well.”