The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia Public Education Collaborative, in partnership with West Virginia University and the West Virginia Department of Education, is working to make West Virginia a destination for new teachers.

Amid a critical teacher shortage, a team of education experts from the three organizations is exploring a new approach to teacher recruitment and retention. Known as Teachers Ascend into West Virginia, this innovative program was inspired by elements of the popular Ascend West Virginia remote worker initiative and Teach for America.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you