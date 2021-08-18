HUNTINGTON — Confronting the person who abused you is a difficult task, but West Virginia’s high court is hoping to make the process easier by allowing victims of domestic violence and sexual assault cases to seek help through the judicial system remotely.
The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has developed a new program and protocol, called Remote Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Outreach, that will allow victims of domestic violence and sexual assault cases to apply for domestic violence or personal protection petitions and appear for court hearings from a remote location.
Chief Justice Evan Jenkins said the grant-funded project was developed to create better judicial access and after listening to safety concerns raised by domestic violence and sexual assault advocates.
The Cabell County judicial system is the pilot county for the new program, which the Supreme Court says will eventually expand to other counties statewide. Kanawha, Berkeley and Ohio counties are expected to implement similar programs soon.
The viability of the program was made possible last year after COVID-19 shut down the West Virginia court system, forcing all court workers to take a crash-course on digital technology and video conferencing and the state Supreme Court to make an investment in the state court system’s digital infrastructure.
Before this program was implemented, the only option was for a victim to appear at the courthouse in person to apply for protection.
“If we only had one gas station in Cabell County and you needed gas, everybody would know you are going to that gas station,” Jenkins said.
Magistrate Dan Goheen said a few years ago he saw that play out when he was called into the office late one evening and arrived to find an aggressor had crashed his vehicle into the car of a woman who was seeking help.
Now victims can contact the Branches Domestic Violence Shelter at 304-529-2382 or the CONTACT Rape Crisis Center at 304-399-1111 to set up an appointment to file the petition remotely with the help of a domestic violence advocate.
Once a petition is filed, the victim can participate in hearings remotely at an advocacy office.
Sharon Pressman, executive director of CONTACT, said the program would be impactful.
“This project means so much for victims to get justice,” she said. “Sometimes they do and sometimes they don’t, but any time we can make it easier on them, that’s what our job is.”
Jenkins said this year alone, more than 500 protection petitions have been filed in Cabell County.
Attorney Sara Dixon said she has seen the impact already for herself and clients who are in fear of coming face to face with an abuser. She said she and a client have been using the program in a custody case in which an abuser peered through Dixon’s office windows and stalked her client.
The Remote Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Outreach pilot project is made possible by funding through the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, Division of Administrative Services, Justice and Community Services, the state administering agency for the STOP Violence Against Women Grant Program.