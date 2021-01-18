CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Housing Development Fund have announced the creation of a new program that will help renters and landlords impacted by COVID-19.
When open for applications, the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program will offer direct financial assistance to renters who have lost their job, had their income reduced or suffered a significant cost or financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“First and foremost, I want to thank our federal partners for allocating these funds to West Virginia,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “This funding is going to be such a blessing to so many hardworking West Virginians who so desperately need it, and I am proud of all the work the Housing Development Fund has done to get this program off the ground.”
West Virginia Housing Development Fund stress that the program is not yet open for applications. Please check the Fund’s website for updates. Fund officials expect additional guidance on the rental assistance program in the coming days. Funds from the US Treasury are expected to be advanced to the state in late January.
According to program guidelines, funding will be reserved for individuals who have qualified for unemployment benefits or who have experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak, are at risk of being homeless, have been served an eviction notice or are living in unhealthy conditions.
“Safe, stable housing is vital if we are ever to return to some sense of normalcy” said Fund Executive Director Erica Boggess. “The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program will provide much-needed relief. We stand ready with Governor Justice to help and do all we can for West Virginians impacted by this pandemic.”
Some important points about the program include:
The program is for renter households with incomes no more than 80 percent of area median income (AMI).
The Fund will update its website (www.wvhdf.com) with more information about the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program as it becomes available. For more information, call 866-623-6284.