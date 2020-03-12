COAL GROVE, Ohio — As of Tuesday, Lawrence County officials are enforcing new cleaning procedures at the Lawrence County Courthouse in light of concerns about COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.
Employees working at the courthouse in Ironton will use anti-bacterial soaps and other materials to clean doors, door handles, railings and bathrooms at the courthouse, Chris Kline, deputy county auditor, said during a Board of Commissioners meeting at the J-Roc building in Coal Grove.
The more stringent cleaning measures will be done on an hourly basis, Kline said.
Dr. Colton Copley, an emergency room physician and a county commissioner, said county officials are in daily contact with Ohio Department of Health officials about the virus that is more deadly to those over the age of 60 or who have health or respiratory problems.
As of Wednesday evening, four people in Ohio have confirmed cases of the virus. Copley said three Lawrence County residents also are being tested. While there are eight such confirmed cases in Kentucky, there were none in West Virginia.
Copley recommended people wash their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds and if becoming ill with flu-like symptoms to stay away from public places. Residents might want to have three days’ worth of food, water and medicines on hand.
“This is still flu season,” he said.
The board also heard a request from Sheriff Jeff Lawless for six new police cruisers and an ATV. The county hasn’t bought any new cruisers for road patrol deputies since 2017, he said. He asked for four cruisers and the side-by-side ATV a year ago, but after re-evaluating the office’s fleet of cruisers, increased it to six.
“I understand budget issues; however, I have an aging fleet of cruisers that average 150,000 miles,” Lawless said.
He even has some cruisers patrolling county roads with more than 250,000 miles on them.
“The maintenance cost to keep these old cruisers on the road is very high, and these high-mileage cruisers become less safe to drive,” he said.
The cost of the six cruisers is $256,614 and the cost of the ATV is $8,478.
Commission President DeAnna Holliday said the board could have an answer on the request by next week.
The board also will be letting bids on a proposed new ambulance station in the Rock Hill area this week. The bids could be opened by April 3. It is the third time the board has let bids on the project. The first two times, the bids were rejected for being too high. The cost estimate for this project is about $500,000.