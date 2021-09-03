PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The Fairland school board approved a policy Friday that would give students or staff who have been exposed to COVID-19 the option of attending school with a mask on for 10 days instead of quarantining.
The new policy, which becomes effective Tuesday, Sept. 7, passed in a 3-1 vote, with board members Matt Ward, John Lewis and Jason Gorby voting yes and board president Gary Sowards opposed. Marty Appleton did not vote, but attended the meeting virtually.
If an individual has tested positive, or a close contact begins to show symptoms, they will be required to comply with standard quarantine protocol. Masks remain optional in the school district, which has been the case since the start of the academic year.
“It’s a better option because it gives the parents the choices, and I think that’s where the need lies — the parents have the choice to send their kids with a mask to school or not,” Ward said.
The decision was made during a special meeting, one week before the board was scheduled to meet again, after Superintendent Roni Hayes became concerned with the rising number of students absent from school due to either testing positive for COVID-19 or being required to quarantine.
“The board had an agreement that they would re-address the mask situation as time went on, and we were in 2 1/2 weeks basically, and with the number we had in quarantine, I felt like I wanted to address it earlier instead of waiting until our next regularly scheduled meeting,” Hayes said.
The final decision wasn’t one she recommended, which would have temporarily installed a mask mandate for students and staff, allowing the board to revisit the subject “in a few weeks” to see if things had changed.
“Right now I can’t really make that determination,” Hayes said when asked if the policy that was passed would help the school district continue in-person learning and reduce the number of quarantines. “If it were up to me, I’d like to have a mask on them temporarily until we see if there are any changes to the guidelines.”
The motion that passed was made by Ward, who feared that too many healthy kids were being forced to quarantine, therefore missing out on in-person learning.
“I don’t see a reason to quarantine 150-200 healthy kids that don’t have COVID and will not get COVID. If they have symptoms, they do need to stay home,” Ward said. “Healthy kids don’t need to be wearing masks to school. But if parents are concerned, then they can send their kids with a mask.”
The Fairland school district nurse, Melissa Buchanan, reported that in their four schools, 25 individuals have tested positive and 149 are quarantined after 13 days in school.
Those numbers are posted to an online dashboard that is updated once per week, on Mondays, Hayes said, after the number of positive cases from the week before are reported to the Ohio Department of Health and local health department.
However, the dashboard on Friday showed a total of eight active cases — four at the middle school and four at the high school. Hayes said the district would not, at this time, consider updating the dashboard more than once a week.
“We’ve just got so much on our plate. (Parents) are being notified about contact tracing right now, and that’s all we’re required to do at this point,” she said.
The Fairland district is comprised of 1,600 students attending four schools: Fairland East Elementary, Fairland West Elementary, Fairland Middle School and Fairland High School.