SOUTH POINT, Ohio — A new recovery center soon will open that will give those struggling with substance abuse disorder and alcohol abuse another chance at healing.
OVP Health, based in Huntington, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning for a 62-bed inpatient treatment center in South Point.
“Our region has suffered for a long time from a severe shortage of inpatient beds for people needing intensive treatment for substance abuse disorder,” said Dr. Robert A. Hess, president and co-founder of OVP Health. “For a variety of reasons, some people are not successful beginning their treatment of this disease in an outpatient setting. So, the OVP Health Recovery Center will enable us to place these patients in a safe, secure environment, and to stabilize them, medically, while we begin the process of individual and group counseling to equip them with the tools and coping skills they need to change their addictive behaviors.”
The new center is a completely renovated facility at the former site of River’s Bend Health Care at 335 Township Road 1026 in Burlington Township. It will operate 24 hours a day, 365 days per year, and features 23 inpatient beds for men, 23 inpatient beds for women and 16 acute detox beds for patients experiencing severe withdrawal symptoms or complications from substance abuse. It will also be able to admit pregnant women.
“To understand the importance of a center like this, you have to almost look at it statistically,” Hess said. “Since 1999, when the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) started counting the overdose deaths, we had over 750,000 by 2018. There were 71,000 overdose deaths last year, and this year with the pandemic we are probably going to go north of that number.”
Stacey Shy, OVP Health chief executive officer, said treatment at the center will be administered by an experienced team of physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses and counselors, and will be individualized according to each patient’s needs. He said multiple paths to recovery may be utilized, including both medication-assisted treatment and 12-step, abstinence-based approaches. He added that the length of stay for each patient may vary, but will not exceed 30 days.
“Following discharge from the OVP Health Recovery Center, patients may then easily transition from inpatient care to outpatient care at any of OVP Health’s 15 outpatient locations in communities across Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia,” Shy said. “We believe this closely coordinated continuum of care will provide our patients with the best opportunity to achieve long-term recovery, and to regain much of what they had lost, as a result of their substance abuse.”
Dr. Jonathan Hess, the medical director of the facility, said many see addiction treatment as a bad person trying to get good.
“We see addiction treatment as sick people trying to become healthy,” he said. “Addiction is a complex but treatable disease that affects brain function and behavior. We will treat patients here with the dignity and respect they deserve, while assisting them on their journey to recovery.”
The goal is to begin accepting patients starting Monday, Nov. 2.
“We will start at a little over half capacity, then we expect in probably the first month to two months to get to full capacity,” he said.
Officials added that the center will accept patients from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio, and will accept most forms of insurance. To qualify for inpatient care at the new center, patients will be required to meet the criteria for residential treatment established by the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM). Patients may be admitted by self-referral, but also by referral from local law enforcement agencies, local court systems, hospital emergency and social work departments, primary care providers and other agencies that provide substance abuse or health care services.
A tour of the facility showed that while the majority of patient rooms are private, some accommodate double occupancy. All patient rooms are equipped with new beds, bedding and flat-screen televisions. Additionally, the center features new perimeter security fencing, an electronic surveillance system, a fully equipped commercial kitchen, two dining rooms, two snack bars, separate lounges for men and women, an on-site beauty parlor, individual and group counseling rooms, high-grade personal and industrial washers and dryers, and a variety of indoor and outdoor recreational equipment and games.
Dr. Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence Economic Development Corp. (LEDC), said the local economic impact is estimated at $5 million to $10 million annually.
“With approximately 50 employees that will be here at this facility, that economic impact figure doesn’t include the two to three times multipliers for the extended impact it could have here,” he said.
For more information about OVP Health Recovery Center, go to ovprecovery.org. To learn more about OVP Health, visit ovphealth.com.