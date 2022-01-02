HUNTINGTON — New and returning YMCA of Huntington members kicked off 2022 by getting out and being active, hopefully setting themselves up for a happy and healthy new year, YMCA CEO Doug Korstanje said.
The YMCA is offering a new membership deal through Jan. 8 in which people who sign up will pay $22 for the first month with no enrollment fee and will get 22% off each month for the rest of the year, and Korstanje said they had many people sign up with the 2022 deal Saturday morning.
“We’ve had several people take advantage of the offer,” he said. “We’re excited because it inspires people when we’re open on the first day of the year that they have the opportunity to say, ‘I’m exercising. I’m staying fit the first day, so I’m going to do that for the rest of the year and meet my exercise goals.’”
The YMCA offers exercise equipment, two pools, fitness classes and more, so people have a variety of choices when they want to be active, Korstanje said. The facility also has a child-care center so parents can work out knowing their children are safe.
Madi Spangler worked out for more than three hours Saturday and said she normally comes to the YMCA five times a week. Spangler said she enjoys the atmosphere at the YMCA because the equipment is great and the employees and community members are nice.
Spangler’s advice for people who want to start being active in the new year is to eat healthy and stay consistent.
“That was my biggest challenge whenever I started working out more,” she said. “Just stay consistent throughout the week. Do that and have a healthy diet with nutritious foods in it.”
While it was open for limited hours on New Year’s Day, the YMCA is regularly open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the pools open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Jill Taylor brought her family to the YMCA to swim Saturday and said they try to come to swim as often as possible.
Taylor said her family chose to swim on the first day of 2022 to start the new year in a fun and healthy way.
Taylor said anyone considering joining the YMCA should do it because of the different exercising activities offered for individuals and families.
“It just kind of gets you motivated to keep working out throughout the year and working on mental health throughout the year,” she said. “I would say do it because there’s a lot of activities that you can do. You can swim; there are classes, the workout machines — there’s just a range of things you can do for your family.”
Korstanje said the YMCA welcomes everyone, and the goal of the center is to help people get and stay healthy in a comfortable environment.
“Never be intimidated to come to a gym. We have people of all different exercise and fitness levels,” he said. “It’s just important that you get some type of activity, whether you join the YMCA or you just go walk in the park.”