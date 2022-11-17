The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Charlie Sellers

Charles Sellars is the newly named superintendent of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. He was the superintendent of Cumberland Gap National Historical Park and is expected to start at New River Gorge in January.

 Courtesy photo

CHARLESTON — Charles Sellars, the current superintendent of Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, has been named superintendent of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

National Park Service Regional Director Gay Vietzke announced her selection of Sellars as the superintendent of the nation’s newest national park unit last week. He is expected to begin work at his new assignment in January.

