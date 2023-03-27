The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PRINCE, W.Va. — "It's a pretty place," said first-time New River Gorge National Park and Preserve camper Sharon Simpson as she relaxed on a chair at her campsite in the park's Glade Creek Campground, where a half-dozen other campers were spending time in the early spring sunshine.

"The only sounds you hear are from the river or a passing train," Simpson said. "When I walked to the creek to take some pictures, a deer walked right past me." 

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you