The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IMG_8745.JPG
Buy Now

Mingo County Schools hosted a safety training for all county principals Monday, Aug. 8, at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

 Nancy Peyton | HD Media

CHARLESTON — A new safety initiative will be implemented in West Virginia schools, creating a more uniform plan in the event of threats to students and staff.

The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday announced the West Virginia School Safety Initiative, which they say will aid in creating and implementing crisis prevention and response protocols for all public schools in the state.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.