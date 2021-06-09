SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — Kroger celebrated the grand opening of its new Scott Depot store at 101 Great Teays Blvd. on Wednesday morning.
The company invested more than $18 million to build the 94,000-square-foot store, according to a news release from Kroger. The new store offers a wider selection of products and features many of the brand’s popular convenience offerings including Pickup.
Coinciding with the opening of the new location, Kroger closed the nearby store located at 125 Great Teays Blvd. at 5 p.m. Tuesday. All 186 associates from the current location have transferred to the new store, while an additional 108 jobs have been created, according to the company.
“We are very excited about our grand opening,” Kerri Parkins, store leader for the Scott Depot Kroger, said in the release. “Our customers have anxiously awaited the arrival of this new store, and we think they will be pleased with what we now have to offer.”
Kroger says customers can expect a variety of new features including Murray’s Specialty Cheese Shop, Starbucks, a wider variety of easy-to-make meal solutions and meals to go, and an expanded selection throughout the store.
Unique to the new store is the work of West Virginia artist Michael Teel, who worked in cooperation with Tamarack Foundation for the Arts and Get Creative WV to create a special mural inside the store.
In line with its commitment to fighting hunger and strengthening communities, Kroger will donate $5,000 to Facing Hunger West Virginia and $5,000 to Backpack Buddies, according to the news release.