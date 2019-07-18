HUNTINGTON - New senior living housing is being built in the 900 block of Adams Avenue in Huntington's West End.
"The West Village will feature 47 apartments for older adults, ages 55 and over," said Chris Kosarek, president of Charleston-based Pison Management, the company developing the project.
The new "West Village" building will have approximately 20 on-site parking spaces, according to Kosarek. The main contractor for the project is High Point Construction, which is based in Buckhannon, West Virginia.
"We are anticipating the project to be complete and be ready for occupancy by sometime in the summer of 2020," he said.
Kosarek says the project is being developed through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Program, which generates low-income residential rental units by encouraging private investment through federal tax credits.
The federal program is sponsored by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered in West Virginia through the West Virginia Housing Development Fund. Since its inception, this program has produced more than 15,200 affordable rental units in West Virginia, according to the fund's website.
"We did our own market studies and concluded there is a need for quality and affordable senior living units in the Huntington market," Kosarek said.
Pison Management develops real estate properties, including mixed-use buildings. The company was incorporated in 2002.
The company also built Shrewsbury Village, a senior living facility in Charleston, in 2014.
"The people that live there are very happy, and that's what is most important to us," he said.
