HUNTINGTON — Workers with the West Virginia Division of Highways installed new speed limit signs near Marshall University’s campus last week.
The reduced speed limit of 25 mph is 10 mph slower that the previous speed limit and is in effect as part of state and local officials’ plans to make pedestrians near campus safer.
The temporary order reduces the speed limit on 3rd and 5th avenues between 6th and 20th streets from 35 mph to 25 mph, which includes areas close to Marshall’s campus and downtown Huntington landmarks like Pullman Square. The Huntington and Marshall University police departments will enforce the speed limit. Areas from 6th to 16th streets were included to have a consistent, continuous speed throughout the area.
The speed limit reduction is the result of ongoing discussions among Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, Marshall University administrators and officials with the West Virginia Division of Highways following an incident in November 2021 in which Maribeth Cox, a 22-year-old Marshall student from Milton, died after she was struck by an SUV near the 18th Street intersection on 3rd Avenue while crossing the street at the crosswalk.
Days after Cox’s death, Williams requested the Division of Highways conduct a traffic safety audit on the streets around Marshall’s campus, with an emphasis on the 3rd and 5th avenue corridors. The audit began this spring, with the second phase of the audit scheduled to begin in September. The audit is expected to be completed by the end of this year.
The speed reduction will remain in place while a team of officials from the Division of Highways’ Traffic Division, the city and the university reviews the sites and safety countermeasures. Depending on the group’s recommendations, the limit will be evaluated.
