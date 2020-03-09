ASHLAND — Ashland nonprofit workers saw a gap in creative outlets for the special-needs community. As a result, beginning in March, children with disabilities or special needs will be able to participate in the long-awaited art class created just for them.
The Ashland Foundation for Children with Disabilities partnered with Aspire! Conservatory, a charity that provides scholarships and supplies to students, in designing the “Special Kids, Special Needs” art course, which will begin March 10 at First Baptist Church in Ashland.
“Play, art and music all have a lot of studies backing them to show their therapeutic benefits, and that’s not specific to special-needs children, that’s specific to all children,” Carly Carver, director of AFCD, said. “Having children where their development is so critical, we really felt like it would be really great in our community and it’s something that we didn’t currently offer.”
Carver said the AFCD typically serves low-income families with special-needs children by connecting them with resources and providing financial support, but in this case, the resource did not exist.
“We do an end-of-year survey every year to try to gauge what resources in programs aren’t currently available in the community that families would like to see, and we kept hearing ‘art class,’” she said. “We have a good relationship with the Aspire! Conservatory, so it’s something that we sat down and bounced ideas off each other about and we wanted to do a spring trial to see what the interest would be.”
So far, Carver said, the interest is there. Since enrollment began last week, the first beginner level class and intermediate class beginning in April are both completely filled.
The class cost was $60 for the month, and Carver said the organization was able to provide scholarships to three children.
“Since we opened them up and booked them in such a short amount of time, it really goes to show how needed that program was in the community,” Carver said.
The classes will be taught by Annie Johnson, a public school educator and mother of a child who has special needs.
Carver said she hopes to have more classes in the future, and encouraged feedback from the community as the AFCD is always willing to improve and expand.
“We’re always looking to create new partnerships and programs to better serve our special-needs community,” she said.
The AFCD will host the third annual “Light It Up Blue” event for children with disabilities on Saturday, April 18, in Central Park in Ashland. In May, the University of Louisville’s Autism Training Center will travel to the area for a hands-on parent training.