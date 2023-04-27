The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230218 floodfollo 07.jpg
Buy Now

Flood water enters homes at the intersection of McGhee and Mason Street on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Milton.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — West Virginia lawmakers passed a law last month aimed at increasing the state’s flood resiliency.

But because of that law, Senate Bill 677, West Virginia may have to wait longer for a state flood plan without funding secured for a newly created flood resiliency trust fund.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you