TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Though an opening date has not yet been announced, construction of a new Target at Liberty Square Shopping Center in Teays Valley continues.
“I have not been given a date in which they will open, but I believe it’s going to be sometime in October,” said T.J. Summers, Liberty Square’s property manager. “There’s still a lot of construction to be done inside the building and outside the building, but things are coming along.”
The Target store will be approximately 100,000 square feet occupying the space adjacent to Planet Fitness and will be an anchor tenant at 260,000-square-foot retail property.
“Target will be a great anchor tenant at Liberty Square, and we are thrilled to welcome this nationally recognized retailer to the property,” Summers said. “The Target guest experience is a perfect match for Liberty Square and the entire Teays Valley community.”
Samantha Rodgers of Scott Depot, West Virginia, was at the shopping center Wednesday afternoon and said she can’t wait for the new store to open.
“Ever since I heard it was going to be a Target, I’ve been keeping an eye on the construction,” she said. “They seem to be making good progress. I will be one of their first customers. I love Target and currently have to drive to Huntington or Charleston. I will be great to have one right here in Teays Valley.”
Putnam County Chamber of Commerce President Ashley Alford Glance said Target has been a desired business locally for years.
“It provides much easier access than driving to Barboursville or Charleston,” she said. “Now we have a Target centrally located between those two, which could draw those from surrounding counties that may be closer for them as well.”
Target is continuing to make investments in stores and online, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.
The discounter said in early March that it plans to invest as much as $5 billion this year expanding services for customers, including a drive-up service for returns, renovations at 175 stores and improvements in online shopping.
Target is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with nearly 2,000 stores in the United States. Target Corporation was founded in 1902 under the name Goodfellow Dry Goods, followed until 2000 by various iterations of Dayton corporations until the present parent name. Target, the retailer, was established in 1962 as the discount division of Dayton’s department store of Minneapolis.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
