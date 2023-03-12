The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Pulmonologists at Marshall Health and Mountain Health Network are the first in West Virginia to treat patients with pulmonary hypertension using a subcutaneous treprostinil pump.

Much like an insulin pump, the treprostinil pump, under the brand name Remodulin®, delivers medication continuously under the skin, helping control the patient’s symptoms and improve functional status and quality of life.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you