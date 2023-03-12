HUNTINGTON — Pulmonologists at Marshall Health and Mountain Health Network are the first in West Virginia to treat patients with pulmonary hypertension using a subcutaneous treprostinil pump.
Much like an insulin pump, the treprostinil pump, under the brand name Remodulin®, delivers medication continuously under the skin, helping control the patient’s symptoms and improve functional status and quality of life.
Marshall Health Pulmonologist Amro Al-Astal, M.D., inserted the first treprostinil pump in January at Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network. The first cases have shown excellent results and significantly improved patients’ symptoms, including shortness of breath, heart palpitations and dizziness.
Pulmonary hypertension is a serious condition caused by high pressure in the blood vessels leading from the heart to the lungs. While there is no cure for pulmonary hypertension, patients have access to advanced care close to home.
In 2021, Marshall Health established a pulmonary hypertension clinic dedicated to evaluating and diagnosing pulmonary hypertension, as well as providing the specific level of care this condition requires.
“This disease places a significant burden on a patient’s quality of life,” Al-Astal, an associate professor of medicine at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, said in a news release.
“Pump technology has made significant advances in the last few years. This pump is the most advanced on the market with an excellent safety profile. Through the collaboration of our team of physicians, pharmacists, and staff and the ICU nurses and staff at CHH, patients who have pulmonary hypertension now have access to state-of-art treatment without having to travel far from home.”
