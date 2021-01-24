HUNTINGTON — A new trial date has been set for a man accused of leading Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies on a days-long manhunt after he was accused of shooting several rounds into an ex-girlfriend’s home.
Jeremy Dale Bartram, 32, faces an indictment charging him with one count of burglary, several counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of attempting to commit a felony (first-degree murder), one count of fleeing without a vehicle and one count of obstructing a police officer.
A May 11 trial date was set Friday in Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson’s courtroom. Bartram had been set for trial in December 2020, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 issues. The judge will hear motions in the case Feb. 17.
The charges allege he appeared at the home of his ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares a daughter, on June 20, 2018, before firing several rounds into the home, injuring three people. Other counts accuse him of shooting at officers in the days following the original incident.
According to a criminal complaint, after shooting into the ex-girlfriend’s Williamsburg Drive home in Barboursville, Bartram fled and a manhunt involving dozens of officers followed.
The first confirmed sighting of him was June 25, 2018, when someone reported a man living in a tent behind the Pea Ridge Plaza Shopping Center in the 5600 block of U.S. 60 in Huntington, between Pinecrest Drive and Davis Creek Road, the complaint said.
A shootout between him and police followed and he eluded capture.
He was found the next day at a family member’s home and has remained jailed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville since.
Last year his attorneys Abe Saad and Alvie Qualls II had asked for a mental evaluation to be conducted after learning he had previously been diagnosed with intermittent explosive disorder after suffering a head injury in a 2015 car crash, which they said could affect the outcome of the case.