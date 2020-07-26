HUNTINGTON — A new trial date has been selected for a mother accused of lying to police when she claimed an Egyptian man attempted to kidnap her daughter at the Huntington Mall last year.
Santana Renee Adams, 24, of Milton, is facing a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an emergency in an April 2019 incident in which she said a man of Middle Eastern descent “attempted to grab her 5-year-old daughter by the hair and abduct her” from a clothing store at the mall.
She had been scheduled to go to trial April 6, but the trial was canceled after the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals shut down the state court system for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The trial for Adams is now scheduled for Oct. 20 in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan, 54, of Alexandria, Egypt, was arrested April 1, 2019, and charged with felony attempted abduction by a person the same day, but the charge was dismissed days later when a police investigation did not line up with Adams’ story.
She said she pulled a handgun from her pocket and pointed it at the man before he fled when he attempted to take her daughter, but prosecutors said her follow-up statements and security video did not match.
Zayan, who was working in West Virginia at the time as a contracted engineer, previously told reporters he never interacted with Adams or her daughter and wouldn’t recognize them if he saw them.
He returned to Egypt after his charges were dropped and he was released from jail.