Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


2019 0406 womancharged
Buy Now

Santana Renee Adams is escorted into Cabell County Magistrate Court to be arraigned on criminal charges for falsely reporting an emergency incident on April 5, 2019, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington. The charges stem from falsely reporting that an Egyptian man attempted to kidnap her daughter from the Huntington Mall.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A new trial date has been selected for a mother accused of lying to police when she claimed an Egyptian man attempted to kidnap her daughter at the Huntington Mall last year.

Santana Renee Adams, 24, of Milton, is facing a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an emergency in an April 2019 incident in which she said a man of Middle Eastern descent “attempted to grab her 5-year-old daughter by the hair and abduct her” from a clothing store at the mall.

She had been scheduled to go to trial April 6, but the trial was canceled after the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals shut down the state court system for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trial for Adams is now scheduled for Oct. 20 in Cabell County Magistrate Court.

Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan, 54, of Alexandria, Egypt, was arrested April 1, 2019, and charged with felony attempted abduction by a person the same day, but the charge was dismissed days later when a police investigation did not line up with Adams’ story.

She said she pulled a handgun from her pocket and pointed it at the man before he fled when he attempted to take her daughter, but prosecutors said her follow-up statements and security video did not match.

Zayan, who was working in West Virginia at the time as a contracted engineer, previously told reporters he never interacted with Adams or her daughter and wouldn’t recognize them if he saw them.

He returned to Egypt after his charges were dropped and he was released from jail.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.