CINCINNATI — Dr. Richard Paulus, an Ashland cardiologist, will have a new trial on charges he did numerous unnecessary surgeries at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland.
The U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled last week that a new trial is needed in the case, which has dragged out for years.
His first trial ended with Paulus being convicted on one count of health care fraud and 10 counts of making false statements relating to health care.
A district judge who presided over the trial approved a defense motion that the evidence was legally insufficient and granted a motion for a new trial. The appeals court then reversed the judgment of acquittal and reinstated the jury’s verdict.
Defense lawyers representing Paulus then raised an issue that he couldn’t be tried again due to double jeopardy requirements.
That question also was taken up by the federal appeals court. That made the third time the appeals court has ruled in the case.
The most current question was a document called the Shields Letter produced by King’s Daughters, an independent review of Paulus’ medical work. The letter said the work was less consistent with systemic and purposeful fraud and more consistent with occasional mistakes or diagnostic differences of opinions between cardiologists, according to the ruling.
The government planned to use the letter at trial, but the trial court found the letter was inadmissible, according to the ruling. The government argued that regardless of admissibility, it was obligated to disclose the letter.
Defense lawyers cited the letter as a reason for a new trial before saying Paulus couldn’t be retried due to double jeopardy.
The district court and later the appeals court denied that motion, leading to a requirement for a new trial against Paulus.
The appellate court has found in its ruling released Monday that a new trial is necessary and that double jeopardy is not attached.
