HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man whose murder conviction was overturned for a 2016 bar beating death will face his second trial next year after the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals overturned his conviction.
Hayden Damien Drakes, of Huntington, was sentenced to serve the maximum of 40 years after he was found guilty in December 2017 of second-degree murder in the 2016 beating death of Brett Powell at a bar on 7th Avenue in Huntington.
However, his defense attorney Gerald Henderson responded by appealing the case to the state Supreme Court, arguing confusing jury instructions, evidence of Drakes leaving the scene, the introduction of the bar’s surveillance video, the conduct of the victim’s family in the courtroom and the medical examiner’s testimony were prejudicial and affected the jury’s ability to reach a proper verdict.
Drakes’ new trial was set Monday for April 21, 2021.
Drakes punched Powell several times around 12:30 a.m. March 31, 2016, at the former Club Deception, at 1037 7th Ave. in Huntington, causing severe head trauma. Powell was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Drakes testified he lost his temper with Powell because he would not leave his group of friends alone, particularly a pregnant friend. In closing statements, the defense said Powell was a drug dealer who was at the club working, though no drugs were found on his body at the time of his death.
In its ruling, the high court said the circuit court had erred in the instructions it gave describing second-degree murder and manslaughter by instructing the jury “it could convict the petitioner of second-degree murder if it found intent to kill or to cause great bodily injury.”
It said in its ruling that the circuit court made it easier for the state to prove second-degree murder and more difficult for the jury to consider voluntary manslaughter by adding the elements of sudden provocation and heat of passion.