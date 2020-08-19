HUNTINGTON — New deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in the Tri-State.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Wednesday confirmed the death of a 72-year-old woman from Cabell County, the fourth death in the county. The death of a 69-year-old woman from Kanawha County was also reported.
The two deaths bring West Virginia’s total deaths to 166.
The Lawrence County Health Department in Ohio reported the county’s seventh death related to the virus. The health department does not release any information about the deceased.
Statewide, there were 70 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday in West Virginia, for a total of 8,801.
Total cases by county are: Barbour (33), Berkeley (748), Boone (124), Braxton (10), Brooke (79), Cabell (478), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (178), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (90), Hancock (115), Hardy (64), Harrison (247), Jackson (172), Jefferson (309), Kanawha (1,122), Lewis (28), Lincoln (111), Logan (380), Marion (203), Marshall (131), Mason (77), McDowell (67), Mercer (245), Mineral (128), Mingo (204), Monongalia (1,003), Monroe (22), Morgan (33), Nicholas (40), Ohio (284), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (131), Putnam (228), Raleigh (310), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (86), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (221), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (290) and Wyoming (47).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 224 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The health department did not report active cases Tuesday due to the state’s dashboard changes, but in a Facebook post, the department said it will report active cases going forward.
Along with the new death, the Lawrence County Health Department reported nine new positive cases of COVID-19, with patients’ ages ranging from 20 to 90. There are 120 active cases in the county out of a total 400.
Fourteen people are hospitalized, including two new admissions. One person remains in ICU.
Statewide, 861 new cases were reported Wednesday, for a total of 110,881, and 39 new deaths, for a total of 3,871.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported four new positive cases: a 32-year-old man and 70-, 71- and 88-year-old women. All are isolating at home. There are 24 active cases in the county.
Statewide, 655 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 40,926, and 12 new deaths, for a total of 842.
“The COVID-19 death toll is more than in several wars that we have fought,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I hope that we are committed to doing what it takes and making smart decisions to keep this virus on the decline. Not just so we can reopen businesses and schools, but so we can have fewer people die.”
Nationwide, more than 39,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, for a total of 5,460,429, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 171,012 deaths related to the virus.