CHARLESTON - After innumerable obstacles, setbacks and delays, organizers of fall train excursions that will replace the long-running New River Train said Wednesday they will make an official launch announcement Friday, Aug. 2, and plan to put tickets on sale Monday, Aug. 5.
"Hopefully, we can get some momentum going and get people talking about it," Lou Capwell, with Railway Excursion Management Co. (Railexco), said Wednesday of the long-delayed announcement of the Autumn Colors Express.
Friday's announcement will come 10 weeks and one day after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., first stated in a tweet that an announcement would be "coming soon" on resumption of the excursion trains between Huntington and Hinton, where Railroad Days festivities coincide with the train runs.
That was after the cash-strapped Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society announced in February it was canceling its 2019 runs of the New River Train after 52 years of continuous operation, citing more than $180,000 of operating losses from the 2018 runs - losses attributed to higher fees and operational restrictions imposed by Amtrak, the national rail passenger service.
In between, issues with finalizing a contract with Amtrak and obtaining insurance coverage pushed Railexco's planned formal announcement dates back to June, and then July, and on to Friday.
Capwell praised Manchin's efforts to negotiate arrangements for the train with Amtrak, and said that despite bureaucratic headaches, Amtrak management has been committed to the project.
"This is a big win for them. This is a big win for Senator Manchin," he said. "This is something they can rightfully point to and say, 'We're serious about this. We have made a real commitment to continuing excursion trains.'"
Manchin on Wednesday applauded Railexco management for continuing a 50-year West Virginia tradition, stating, "The trip from Huntington to Hinton in the fall truly showcases the beauty of West Virginia and brings joy and revenue to our state."
State tourism officials have estimated the former New River Train excursions brought in about $2.5 million of revenue annually to Huntington, where many passengers stay overnight before and after the trips, and also accounted for a majority of visitors to the Hinton Railroad Days festival.
"For over a year, I have been working hard to make sure this annual festival would continue, first advocating for Amtrak to end their crushing regulations and fees in order to save Collis P. Huntington and then working with Amtrak and Rail Excursion Management to keep this West Virginia tradition alive," Manchin said in a statement. "I look forward to the new Autumn Colors Express and will always support the Railroad Days festival however I can."
With three daily round-trip excursions scheduled for Oct. 25-27, Railexco's next challenge will be to sell tickets for the trains, which will feature 25 to 30 vintage passenger railcars, in less than three months.
That's compared to the New River Train, where tickets generally went on sale in January, nine months in advance of the trips.
"We're going to knock on every door in the state and try to sell them a train ticket," Capwell said.
Capwell said Railexco will work closely with the state Division of Tourism to promote the excursion trains, something the historical society did not do extensively.
Capwell said he believes Railexco will be able to operate the Autumn Colors Express more cost efficiently than the historical society's New River Train.
The change from operating on two consecutive weekends to three straight days will save costs of storing cars in CSX railyards in Huntington during the week. Also, plans are to provide passengers with boxed breakfasts and return-trip snacks, eliminating non-revenue-producing dining cars.
Capwell also thanked the private railcar owners, who will be providing cars for the train, for their patience.
"Our car owners have been extremely understanding during this process," he said.
Tickets are set to go on sale Monday and may be ordered by telephone or at the Railexco website, and purchasers will be able to print tickets at home, display them on smartphones or have tickets delivered by mail.