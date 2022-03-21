CHARLESTON — Four months before it becomes operational, the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals has a home.
The West Virginia Supreme Court last month purchased the City Center East building in Kanawha City as the hub for the newest court in the Mountain State as part of the ongoing preparations to launch the court in July.
Members of an advisory council for the Intermediate Court, which is under the administrative wing of the Supreme Court, met inside City Center East on Friday for a progress update on the court, as well as offering feedback to Supreme Court justices and administrators.
Friday was the first meeting of the committee, which includes attorneys, judges and representatives from West Virginia’s legislative and executive government branches.
“The goal for the meeting today is to do just exactly what we’re doing — telling everybody where we are,” Supreme Court Chief Justice John Hutchison said. “We asked the members of this committee to get together to please look at the rules but to tell us, what are we missing? We cannot think of everything that is going to come up, and the folks that are going to be coming in through the front door, the lawyers and the other parties, can tell us what we’re missing.”
The Supreme Court, in addition to hearing appeals from across the state, provides administrative oversight to all of the lower courts, including magistrates, family courts, circuit courts and, now, the intermediate court.
The Supreme Court justices and staff have been responsible for laying the logistical foundations of the Intermediate Court since the West Virginia Legislature created the Intermediate Court through Senate Bill 275 in 2021.
“There’s often been discussions on how an Intermediate Court would fit into the judicial system in West Virginia,” said House of Delegates Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, who is a member of the advisory committee. “I think we took great care to ensure that it could fit in seamlessly and relieve some of the bottlenecks that we were seeing in the justice system.”
There already are Supreme Court offices inside the City Center East building, Hutchison said.
Currently, the Supreme Court takes up about 60% of the building. By the time the court is fully operational, it will take up 75% of the building, Justice Tim Armstead said.
At that capacity, the Supreme Court would have paid $851,000 a year in rent, so it made fiscal sense for the court to purchase the building for $7.5 million, Armstead said. He expected the court would break even to that end by 2030.
“We already had a large presence in this building,” he said. “It made sense for us to look at locating the Intermediate Court here.”
In addition to City Center East, the justices have opted to establish five satellite court locations throughout the state, with the goal of providing a reliable, secure location for West Virginians to present their appeals to the court without having to drive all the way to Charleston to plead their case.
The goal is to have the locations where no one has to drive more than 90 minutes to attend a hearing.
The Intermediate Court judges would still sit in Charleston while virtually hearing cases. All of the court’s satellite locations will have at least one staff member, as well as dedicated security.
The law establishing the court allows the judges to convene in any judicial facility that is equipped to meet their needs, and the Legislature passed another law last fall that allows the court to hear cases virtually.
“It will be a technologically designed, dedicated space within the courthouses, basically a single room with a waiting area,” Armstead said. “We’re going to set it up as a courtroom, so that the seriousness of the court system, so to speak, is imparted to those who come into the room. We want them to feel as though they are coming into a courtroom.”
Supreme Court justices took a divide-and-conquer approach to setting up the Intermediate Court. Armstead was responsible for budgeting and facilities. Justice Beth Walker was responsible for personnel. The justices also focused on setting up an electronic filing system and procedural rules for the court.
Electronic filing will be available when the Intermediate Court begins operations July 1, and it likely will be available for the Supreme Court in June, Hutchison said.
Aside from the three Intermediate Court judges, whom Gov. Jim Justice appointed in December, the court has one other employee — Deputy Clerk Ashley Deem, who unveiled the Intermediate Court seal during the meeting.
In total, the Intermediate Court will have between 39 and 40 employees who work in City Center East. Most of them will be lawyers and support staff for the judges, deputy clerk and the court’s general counsel, who has not yet been hired.
Walker said the Supreme Court and its administrators and staff are handling a lot of the administrative and other functions of the court, so there was no need to double up staff in certain instances.
“It’s very much going to be phased in and, hopefully, emphasizing how important it is to be efficient, be effective but also be smart with our resources,” Walker said.
The three Intermediate Court judges will be able to hire their own staff after they take the oath of office, which can happen anytime on or after May 1.
Hutchison said he doesn’t expect the court to begin holding hearings until around September, since the court can hear only appeals filed after June 30 of this year.
The governor appointed the three judges to the inaugural Intermediate Court in December.
The Intermediate Court judges-to-be are Huntington lawyer Thomas Scarr, former House of Delegates General Counsel Dan Greear and Wheeling attorney Donald Nickerson Jr.
The intermediate court judges will consider appeals that now go to the Supreme Court, the Workers’ Compensation Review Board or the West Virginia Insurance Commission’s Office of Judges.
The Office of Judges will be terminated, and the Workers’ Compensation Review Board will be expanded.
Cases that will be automatically appealed to the Supreme Court, and bypass the Intermediate Court altogether, include criminal, juvenile, child abuse and neglect, domestic violence petitions and mental hygiene, as well as certified questions of law from circuit and federal courts.