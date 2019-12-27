CHARLESTON — Several West Virginia state parks and forests are offering free New Year’s Day hikes next week. Hiking is one of the main reasons visitors from inside and outside the state travel to parks, West Virginia State Parks Chief Sam England said in a news release.
“People enjoy the solitude of the forest and trails as well as the activity and exercise that hiking offers,” he said.
He encourages people who don’t normally hike in the winter to get out and explore the trails during this time.
“Winter hiking is a unique experience. Seasonal changes can make the same trail hiked in June unfamiliar in January due to foliage, wildlife activity and temperatures,” he said.
West Virginia participates in America’s State Parks First-Day Hike initiative, according to a news release from the state parks. Free, guided hikes are led by state park naturalists and superintendents.
Studies have shown that hiking is good for both body and mind. According to the National Park Service, hiking builds stronger muscles and bones, improves cardiovascular health, and can even decrease the risk of certain respiratory problems. A Stanford University study found that spending recreational time outdoors can reduce stress, calm anxiety and lower risk of depression.
Ten West Virginia state parks and forests are hosting guided hikes on Jan. 1. The nearest, Kanawha State Forest, has two hikes scheduled starting at 1 p.m. Both will begin at the Forest Headquarters and will be led by Superintendent Chris Bartley and Naturalist Dave Dendler.
At Chief Logan State Park, hikers meet at the Museum in the Park at 10 a.m. for a hike led by Naturalist Lauren Cole.
Hikers are advised to bring water and a snack and wear weather-appropriate clothing and sturdy footwear. Upon completion of the hike, participants will receive a First Day Hike patch. Hikers at certain parks, such as Chief Logan, North Bend and Pipestem Resort, can receive 50% off an overnight stay Jan. 1 by booking online and using the offer code FIRSTDAY at checkout.
Details about all 10 hikes are available under the events tab at https://wvstateparks.com/.