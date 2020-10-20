HUNTINGTON — A suspect in the New Year’s Day shooting that left seven injured in downtown Huntington pleaded not guilty to a federal indictment at an arraignment hearing Tuesday after being extradited back to Huntington to face the charge.
Kymoni Desean Davis, 31, is charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Strum, loaded Ruger & Co. 9 mm pistol.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart and Huntington police say Davis opened fire inside the former Kulture Hookah Bar after a security guard kicked him out of the 4th Avenue establishment. Police responded to a shots-fired call at 1:45 a.m. New Year’s Day at the location and found seven people shot. All were released from a hospital within a month.
An arrest warrant was issued for Davis shortly after.
Davis was arrested in Detroit in August and extradited back to West Virginia on Oct. 5. He appeared in a Huntington federal court Tuesday for his arraignment and detention hearing for the indictment.
Davis pleaded not guilty to the charge against him and did not contest remaining in the U.S. Marshals’ custody pending the outcome of his case.
In federal court, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a prohibited person is punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment. If the offender has three or more convictions for a felony crime of violence and/or a drug trafficking felony, that could be enhanced to a minimum sentence of 15 years without parole.
The indictment indicated Davis has at least three criminal convictions in Michigan, which would have made him ineligible to possess the gun.
He also faces an active Cabell County warrant that charges him with seven counts of wanton endangerment and seven counts of malicious wounding in relation to the shooting.