HUNTINGTON — A man accused of injuring seven people during a New Year’s Day shooting in Huntington is expected to appear at an extradition hearing Wednesday in Detroit.
Kymoni “Money” Desean Davis, 31, of Detroit, faces several charges in both state and federal courts in relation to the shooting at the former Kulture Hookah Bar in downtown Huntington. Davis was apprehended Friday after spending nearly eight months on the run.
Davis appeared in the U.S. District Court Eastern Michigan District courtroom Monday for his initial appearance, at which time a judge set a hearing to determine if he would be detained and extradited back to West Virginia to face the charges. The hearing will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.
He had originally been set to have his initial appearance Friday, but the hearing was postponed after he complained of having medical issues, stating he was not being properly treated for bronchitis and asthma while asking for amoxicillin and an inhaler.
A federal indictment in U.S. District Court for Southern West Virginia charges Davis with being a felon in possession of ammunition, which he was not allowed to possess because of prior criminal convictions. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted in that case.
He also faces an active Cabell County warrant that charges him with seven counts of wanton endangerment and seven counts of malicious wounding. In cases unrelated to the shooting, he has active warrants locally for burglary and domestic battery, and is wanted for fraud in Illinois with no extradition.
The investigation started after police responded at about 1:45 a.m. on New Year’s Day to the call of shots fired in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington, where they found seven victims inside and outside Kulture, many of whom were intoxicated.
Davis was identified as the suspect after police spoke with dozens of witnesses and the victims and reviewed hours of video surveillance in the area, Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell previously said.
Local authorities have not disclosed a lot of details, only stating the incident was the result of an argument between individuals. However, Deputy U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia told WXYZ-TV in Detroit, when identifying Davis as one of “Detroit’s Most Wanted,” that the suspect got into a verbal dispute with a security guard at the bar before he was kicked out and allegedly returned shortly after, firing at patrons in the establishment.
All seven victims have since been released from the hospital.
Because Davis is currently charged in two courts, federal and county prosecuting attorneys are in discussions of how to move forward with the cases against him.