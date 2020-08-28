Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — A Detroit man will be brought to Huntington to face charges he wounded seven people New Year’s Day in a downtown shooting.

Kymoni Desean Davis, 31, waived his extradition hearing in federal court after marshals arrested him last week in Detroit. Authorities did not provide a timeline for when Davis would be returned.

Authorities say Davis opened fire inside the former Kulture Hookah Bar after a security guard kicked him out of the 4th Avenue establishment. Police responding at 1:45 a.m. New Year’s Day found seven people shot. All were released from a hospital within a month.

