HUNTINGTON — A Detroit man will be brought to Huntington to face charges he wounded seven people New Year’s Day in a downtown shooting.
Kymoni Desean Davis, 31, waived his extradition hearing in federal court after marshals arrested him last week in Detroit. Authorities did not provide a timeline for when Davis would be returned.
Authorities say Davis opened fire inside the former Kulture Hookah Bar after a security guard kicked him out of the 4th Avenue establishment. Police responding at 1:45 a.m. New Year’s Day found seven people shot. All were released from a hospital within a month.