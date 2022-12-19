The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — In a rare occurrence, a Huntington federal judge on Monday tossed out sentencing guidelines when sentencing the man who shot seven people in a New Year's Day 2020 shooting in downtown Huntington.

As the third anniversary of the shooting neared, Kymoni Davis, 33, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to serve eight years in federal prison by U.S. District Court Judge Robert C. Chambers. The sentencing also includes three years’ supervised release.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

