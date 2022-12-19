HUNTINGTON — In a rare occurrence, a Huntington federal judge on Monday tossed out sentencing guidelines when sentencing the man who shot seven people in a New Year's Day 2020 shooting in downtown Huntington.
As the third anniversary of the shooting neared, Kymoni Davis, 33, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to serve eight years in federal prison by U.S. District Court Judge Robert C. Chambers. The sentencing also includes three years’ supervised release.
Davis still faces charges in state court, which have the possibility of adding decades to his sentence.
In Davis’ case, the recommended sentencing range was anywhere between four-and-a-half years to nearly six years. In sentencing Davis, Chambers said he went outside the recommendation because in one brief moment, Davis undid years of work by the City of Huntington and its community to make downtown Huntington the place to be, especially to ring in a new year.
“It’s almost remarkable no one got killed,” Chambers said. “It’s just plain luck.”
The shooting occurred about 1:45 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020, at the former Kulture Hookah Bar, 1113 4th Ave., in Huntington. Huntington police arrived at the scene to find seven people shot in and outside the bar. Chambers said some people were shot more than once. Two of the injuries were critical, but all survived.
Deputy U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia told WXYZ-TV in Detroit Davis got into a verbal dispute with a security guard at the bar before he was kicked out. Davis returned a short time later with a gun.
Dozens of witnesses and hours of video surveillance pointed to Davis as the shooter.
The shooting incited panic along a crowded 4th Avenue and for the wider community that woke to the news the next day. The investigation also unveiled the illegal operation of the newly opened Kulture bar. Officials from the City of Huntington and state of West Virginia later said the bar did not have proper permits, including a state liquor license.
The co-owner of the bar, Charon Harris, was on probation during the shooting for a 2016 federal charge. Federal noncompliance summaries filed by her probation officer following the shooting said she had rented the bar to a friend on the night of the shooting, a convicted felon with whom she was not supposed to be in contact.
Local and state officials have since been working to enforce state and local codes to prevent a recurrence in the future. While the bar was problematic, Chambers said it does not give Davis the right to have done what he did.
“No one deserved this to happen, and you are solely responsible for that,” he said.
Before sentences take place in federal court, a background check into a defendant's criminal and personal history is conducted. The information from that procedure is combined with facts surrounding a case, which results in a range being set to guide judges in the final sentencing of the defendant.
A sentencing memorandum filed ahead of Monday’s hearing by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory McVey made a rare request for the judge to toss out the recommendation and sentence Davis to 10 years, the maximum sentence allowed by law.
“As serious as the injuries were to the seven people defendant shot that morning, his disregard for the lives of everyone inside the Kulture Hookah Bar was also serious and is relevant for consideration at sentencing,” he said.
McVey said Davis caused mayhem inside the bar before fleeing to Detroit without any concern for the patrons.
“It was not only the victims (affected),” he said. “People were literally running for their lives.”
Davis had initially been charged with illegally possessing ammunition, but the charges were upgraded after the firearm he used in the Huntington shooting was found in an unrelated criminal investigation in Charleston, McVey said.
Davis’ attorney Wesley Page called the event an “isolated incident.” He said the guideline adequately accounts for the nature and circumstances of the federal offense. Davis also still faces criminal charges in Cabell County court, which could send him to jail for a maximum of 33 to 165 years.
In the Cabell court, Davis faces 14 wanton endangerment and malicious wounding charges. The state charges state he fired a Sturm 9mm pistol and injured seven people, while the federal charge was for his illegal possession of the weapon.
Page asked Chambers to only look at Davis’ illegal firearm possession when sentencing and leave the remaining circumstances up for a Cabell County judge to decide.
“In light of the potential state sentence that Mr. Davis is likely to face as a result of his plea negotiations following sentencing on his federal charge, this court should refrain from imposing an above-Guideline sentence,” he wrote.
In the end, Chamber split the difference.
“The government made an excellent point,” he said. “The guidelines don’t capture the great risk caused by your actions.”
Despite Page stating Davis has no violent history, Chambers ordered once he is on supervised release, probation officers will be able to search Davis’ home if they have a reasonable suspicion he is in possession of a firearm.
Page said Davis is expected to enter a plea for the remaining charges now his federal case is complete.