Litwin.jpg

Pictured are Author Eric Litwin, left, with super fan Liam Turnbull during Litwin’s visit to the Madison Elementary School on Aug. 28.

 Submitted photo

MADISON, W.Va. — No. 1 New York Times bestselling and award-winning author Eric Litwin visited Madison Elementary School in Boone County on Aug. 28.

Litwin, who’s best known as the original author of the “Pete the Cat” books, provided a presentation and performance to Madison Elementary students during his time at the school.

