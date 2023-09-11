MADISON, W.Va. — No. 1 New York Times bestselling and award-winning author Eric Litwin visited Madison Elementary School in Boone County on Aug. 28.
Litwin, who’s best known as the original author of the “Pete the Cat” books, provided a presentation and performance to Madison Elementary students during his time at the school.
“One of your Title I teachers contacted me through my website, and they were hoping that I could come and visit to provide a program that would really kind of get the school year off to a positive start with an emphasis on reading and especially the joy of being really engaged with reading,” said Litwin.
Litwin regularly travels to schools throughout the country to promote youth literacy.
“I used to give almost 300-400 performances a year,” he said. “I have a 3-year-old now, so it’s a bit less than it used to be, so I’m not away from home too much. I still travel about eight to 10 days out of each month, and I go all over the country. Right now, I’m on my way to Minnesota where I’ll get to meet with school teachers and support staff and do training on early literacy optimization — basically, how to help children fall in love with books and reading.”
Litwin, who is also the author of “The Nuts,” “Groovy Joe” and “The Poop Song,” combines music into his presentations to help achieve his goal to promote a positive relationship with reading amongst kids.
“I basically have two things that I’m interested in which are incorporated into all my books and are part of all my presentations,” he said. “Those two things are, first and foremost, how to help children get really into reading. That means how to make the books as fun as possible, so they’re actually more fun than an iPad or iPhone. Along the same line, it’s how to optimize that early reading experience. There’s a lot of research that shows that there are certain characteristics of early reading that have the best outcome as far as falling in love with books and developing fundamental foundational reading skill. This includes things like interaction with the books from parents, teachers and basically any caregiver, we want to read together. Other things that make the books very receptive are a nice rhythm and repetitive parts. Music and movement also enhance the book and reading experience.
“I like to go around and share these ideas,” he continued. “Sometimes I simply model them in the presentations and talk briefly about them, and other times in workshops and keynotes I talk directly about them to teachers and their support staff. All of my books have messages about wellness, happiness and positivity.”
Litwin said his trip to Madison “went wonderfully.”
“The first show was with younger children, preschool through second grade. I shared some of my ‘Pete the Cat’ stories and sang songs. We did dances and all of it was around movement and connecting words to movement and joy, having as much fun as possible with a book. I think the kids and teachers really enjoyed themselves, they seemed to have such a good time,” he said.
“With the older kids, I walked them through some oral language experiences. I told them an old southern junk tale, then we sang some blues songs. A child came up from the audience and sang the blues song with me on a microphone. They were so incredibly into it. I then shared with them the message of how the best way to love reading is to read what you love and find topics that you love. Not only is it fun, but it results in something called deep reading, which is incredibly beneficial to their cognitive development,” said Litwin.
Litwin said he enjoyed his time in Boone County.
“I loved it, it’s so beautiful,” he said. “It was such an honor to be able to come and visit. I loved driving through the hills and mountains, it’s just beautiful country. I love visiting different parts of this country; that’s one of the best parts of my job.”
Litwin shared his advice to aspiring authors and writers living in rural areas.
“I would put my answer in a few different parts, and the first is that it’s entirely possible,” he said. “I would recommend for them reading as much as possible, but as I explained to the students in the presentation, reading is more effective when you love what you’re reading. You’re looking to get in a state that in positive psychology is called ‘flow.’ It just means to lose yourself in the books. If I was to try and make this really simple, I’d say to choose topics that you love, find books on those topics and lose yourself in those books. Read them over and over and read many books about the topic, that becomes deep reading.
“As you read more, begin to try writing on your own. Write as much as possible and share what you write with others to get their response and reactions. I would also say to write with intention. Try to...be informative or helpful. This purpose and mission also helps us persevere. Finally, you can never give up. Both ‘Pete the Cat: I Love My White Shoes’ and ‘Pete the Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons’ were originally rejected. We just never gave up,” added Litwin.
Kayla Turnbul, mother of Madison Elementary fourth-grader Liam Turnbull, said Litwin’s visit provided an opportunity for her son to meet one of his heroes.
“Since 2016 on his very first day of PreK is where the love for author Eric Litwin and series of books with the character Pete the Cat began for Liam,” she said via a phone message. “It’s all thanks to another Pete the cat fan, his PreK teacher Mrs. Nelson. Liam, who has autism, can sometimes really get into certain shows or characters that stay close to his heart. Pete is one of those chosen favorites. Every Christmas wish list since then is sure to include a few ‘Pete the Cat’ book titles he is requesting Santa to bring on Christmas morning. Today, to his surprise, one of his dreams came true when he got to meet the famous bestselling author who brought to life a character loved by so many children.
“From a very young age and prior to even being able to read, Liam was able to use a super ability of memorization that most relate to his autism. Liam had memorized the entirety of several books out of Litwin’s series of ‘Pete the Cat’. He would read them to anyone who would listen, including family and his classroom of peers. For several years even after Liam had advanced on to the next grade, he would always go back to read to the PreK students, and yeah, you guessed it, a ‘Pete the Cat’ book it would be,” concluded Turnbull.