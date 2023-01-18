The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Ben Newhouse will serve as the next county administrator for Cabell County. Newhouse was selected Wednesday by Cabell County commissioners John Mandt Jr. and Liza Caldwell during a special meeting. Commissioner Kelli Sobonya was absent during the meeting.

The county administrator acts as the county executive to handle administrative duties for and report to the elected commissioners. The commissioners went into executive session for about 20 minutes to discuss personnel issues before emerging and voting to select Newhouse.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

