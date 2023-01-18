HUNTINGTON — Ben Newhouse will serve as the next county administrator for Cabell County. Newhouse was selected Wednesday by Cabell County commissioners John Mandt Jr. and Liza Caldwell during a special meeting. Commissioner Kelli Sobonya was absent during the meeting.
The county administrator acts as the county executive to handle administrative duties for and report to the elected commissioners. The commissioners went into executive session for about 20 minutes to discuss personnel issues before emerging and voting to select Newhouse.
Mandt said there were three serious candidates for the position, but Newhouse’s resume and his personal accomplishments set him apart.
“We feel we have somebody in place that is going to take us to another level,” he said. ”He’s a real team player who has a lot of intangibles and knowledge on what this position entails.”
The special meeting was the second called to discuss the candidates for the position after former Cabell County Administration Beth Thompson — who served in the position for seven years — was hired as assistant county manager for Kanawha County earlier this year.
While Mandt thanked Thompson for her service, he said when someone leaves a business, the business continues.
“It’s a new day for Cabell County and with us hiring an administrator and going forward with a whole fresh set of ideas and working relationships and having a new way of working together and operating, I’m more than excited,” he said.
Newhouse currently serves as a community development specialist for the City of Huntington. Before that, Newhouse worked as City of Hurricane manager.
The new administrator has three children and recently married former Huntington City Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler-Newhouse.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University.
