HUNTINGTON — A Huntington group is inviting residents to join members as they build trails for local bike riders.

The Huntington Trail Alliance is a new group formed a year ago to build trails in Huntington. Its first big project is building a 26- to 30-acre biking trail at Orchard Avenue in the Harveytown neighborhood near the water tank.

