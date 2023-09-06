Tyler Scranton, left, Jason Chall, right, and other volunteers with the Huntington Trail Alliance work to create a new mountain biking trail near Kiwanis Park on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A Huntington group is inviting residents to join members as they build trails for local bike riders.
The Huntington Trail Alliance is a new group formed a year ago to build trails in Huntington. Its first big project is building a 26- to 30-acre biking trail at Orchard Avenue in the Harveytown neighborhood near the water tank.
"All these tiny cities have great trail systems in them, even smaller cities right here in West Virginia nearby, but Huntington had nothing in the city limits," said Jason Chall, co-board member of The Huntington Trail Alliance. "We've got the local bike groups, the teens that like to practice and ride, so we wanted to create something that local kids and other local adults can enjoy too."
The trail will be beginner-friendly, with a few intricate courses. The Trail Alliance built about 350 meters of the trail on its first build day and continued the process by marking the trails as they cut logs and rake sticks and brush out of the way. The next step for the group will be refining the trails and building features onto the trail.
The Trail Alliance group members made a Facebook group to invite local residents and riders to come out and help during the build days, and to keep people updated on when they are, how to get there and what to know before volunteering.
The group advised people who want to participate in upcoming build days to wear heavy-duty boots, gloves and bug spray. Equipment is recommended but optional. Participants must be older than 18 or have a parent/guardian with them. Participants are also asked to sign a waiver before starting work on the trail.
"There's a need for this trail," Chall said. "In some towns, there are some what we call pirate trails already, like unofficial trails, so there's a desire to have those trails ... for the kids normally who don't drive, can't jump in the car and carry their bike 30 minutes somewhere just to ride or maybe someone who wants to get a quick ride after work and doesn't have time to add that hour of driving in the car to their daily ride."
There is no set date or time for the build days, but Chall suggests joining the Huntington Trail Alliance group on Facebook to stay updated on future build days and other information.
The group anticipates the first loop that will run half a mile to be built and rideable within the month.
