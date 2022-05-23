HUNTINGTON — The Fairfield community celebrated its latest mural Sunday afternoon — a colorful display of a Black woman who connects the past, present and future together among Huntington legends.
Artist Betsy Casanas and volunteers painted the mural on the side of Unlimited Future Inc., a nonprofit micro-enterprise development center and business incubator at 1650 8th Ave. Casanas has created more than 40 murals and mosaics across the world to dedicate her practice of empowering neighborhoods with her artwork.
Ursulette Ward, the executive director of Unlimited Future Inc., said that the space that showcases local entrepreneurs will help guide and inspire younger generations.
“Art will not change policy, but we all need our hearts touched so our minds can connect and we can live a legacy like theirs,” said Carmen Mitzi Sinnott, an organizer of the 3-Building Mural Project.
The new mural features six well-known people who have made an impact in the Fairfield community; some were founding fathers of UFI, a small-business incubator.
Casanas painted depictions of Bunchie Gray, a community activist; former Huntington Mayor Joseph L. Williams Jr.; Dr. Stephen Gunn, a dentist; Bishop Samuel R. Moore; small-business owner Michael Thomas; community activist Memphis Tennessee Garrison; and Leroy Nicholson, a retired tailor.
“This work of art will align with the name Unlimited Futures and the work that happens inside,” said Unlimited Future Inc. board president Bruce Felder. “It’s inside this building with dreams turned into plans and plans turned into reality. You see, a dream without a plan is nothing but a dream, for the plan is the power that makes the dream come true.”
Sinnott said that she loves that she gets calls from people to recognize other Black people who have made an impact in the Huntington community.
“There are so many people that deserve the acknowledgement — the pie is big!” Sinnott said. “Don’t let supremacy make you believe there is just this much. … The pie is infinite. The supply is limitless.”
The mural is the second of the 3-Building Mural Project in the Fairfield community. The City of Huntington gave $23,500 for the project.
The first mural was unveiled in July 2021 on the exterior of the Ebenezer Day Care Center. Ernel Martinez, the artist, said he worked closely with residents in the neighborhood to create a mural that reflects their stories. Martinez is a co-founder of Amber Art & Design in Philadelphia.
Sinnott said the third mural is planned for display across the street, but fundraising will be the next step.