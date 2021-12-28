HUNTINGTON — A current employee of the Cabell County Public Library will step into the director role in the spring.
Breana Roach Bowen, who is currently the assistant director for youth services, will become the director on April 1, 2022. Earlier this year, current director Judy Rule announced her plans to retire after working at the library for more than 50 years.
Bowen, who grew up in the Tri-State, began working at the Cabell County Public Library about eight and a half years ago. She lives in Ironton. On Tuesday, she said she was excited to give back to the community that raised her.
She previously worked at the Columbus Metropolitan Library. She completed her undergraduate degree at The Ohio State University and obtained a master’s degree in library information science from Kent State University.
“The libraries always go with what’s going on in society and in the community, so we are constantly evolving,” Bowen said. “And so we have done some amazing things here at the library, and we’ve really served our community very well, and I just want to … build onto that.”
According to a news release from the library, Bowen was selected after four interviews. The board unanimously voted for her during its Dec. 21 board meeting. Nine candidates applied for the position, with one other applicant who worked at the library and others from New York, Michigan, Georgia, Kentucky, West Virginia and North Carolina.
In her tenure with the local library system, Bowen created a homework help center and worked with Cabell County Schools to build a relationship between the library and the school system. Also in her tenure at the Cabell library, she established a social media presence on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. Bowen also grew the library’s Facebook audience 293%. Bowen organized the 5K Bolt for Books with the Tri-State Literacy Council and a Bingo event held in the spring.
Focusing on technology and other virtual programs is among the goals Bowen has her sights on.“Books will always be libraries’ business,” but reaching patrons through smartphones, tablets and computers became an integral part of library services during the coronavirus pandemic, she said. Another priority for her is fundraising for and completing a new branch in Barboursville, which is expected to open this spring.
Bowen said that Rule has left a beautiful legacy at the library, adding that she has “some huge shoes to fill” when Rule retires. Before stepping into the director role, Bowen will work with Rule in March as part of the transition.
Of Bowen, Rule said that her strengths include being approachable and outgoing, which were key in Bowen becoming part of the community while working at the library. Rule added that Bowen will be able to further implement technology advancements in the library system.
“I would expect Breana to do an excellent job,” Rule said. “I feel very good leaving … with her in charge.”
Working with the public is one of Bowen’s favorite aspects of the library. She thanked patrons for their support.
“We have wonderful customers. People love the library, people support the library, and I just want to say thank you and to ask them … to please continue supporting us.”