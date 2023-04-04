{span id=”docs-internal-guid-dd3d5489-7fff-0f3b-7230-15af67ad1c5e”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-dd3d5489-7fff-0f3b-7230-15af67ad1c5e”}Maria P. Gindhart will be the next dean of Marshall University’s College of Arts and Media.{/span}{/span}
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-70932ec0-7fff-7ac8-2c8a-887b28da4a85”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-70932ec0-7fff-7ac8-2c8a-887b28da4a85”}Rob Quicke will be the next director of Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications.{/span}{/span}
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s provost announced Friday the names of the individuals who will be the next dean of Marshall’s College of Arts and Media and director of its W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications.
In a letter to the Marshall community on Friday, Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, Marshall’s provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, announced that the next dean of the College of Arts and Media will be Maria P. Gindhart, who will come to the position at Marshall from a role as associate dean of the College of the Arts at Georgia State University in Atlanta.
“As the new dean of the college of arts and media, Gindhart will oversee a vibrant community of artists and scholars across disciplines, including art, music, theatre, journalism and film,” Mukherjee said in his letter. “She is committed to providing the highest quality education and training for students in the arts, and her extensive experience in faculty affairs, graduate programs, research, and mentoring will be an asset to the college.”
In his letter on Friday, Mukherjee also announced that Rob Quicke, a tenured professor of communication and former chair of the communication department at William Paterson University of New Jersey in Wayne, New Jersey, will be the next director of Marshall’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications.
“Quicke will lead the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, housed in the college of arts and media, preparing students for journalism, public relations, advertising, and media production careers,” Mukherjee said in his letter. “He brings a wealth of experience in educational broadcasting and media entrepreneurship and is committed to ensuring that the School offers state-of-the-art training and resources for students.”
Gindhart and Quicke will start at Marshall in July, Mukherjee’s letter said.
The positions are currently filled by Wendell Dobbs, interim dean of the College of Arts and Media, and Sandy York, interim director of the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications.
Marshall has also filled a dean position within its School of Pharmacy this year, selecting former interim dean Eric Blough for the role, and expects to fill the positions of dean of the Lewis College of Business, dean of the College of Science, dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and director of the School of Nursing this year.
These positions are currently being filled by Jeffrey Archambault, interim dean of the Lewis College of Business; Brian Morgan, interim dean of the College of Science; Bobby L. Miller, interim dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine; and Annette Ferguson, interim director of the School of Nursing.
According to Marshall’s website, the three finalists for the School of Nursing director search are as follows: Amy Bruce, chair and program director for Capito School of Nursing at University of Charleston; Annette Ferguson, interim director of Marshall’s School of Nursing; and Beth Schultz, director and chair of nursing at Manchester University.
