Marshall University’s Huntington campus

 Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s provost announced Friday the names of the individuals who will be the next dean of Marshall’s College of Arts and Media and director of its W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications.

In a letter to the Marshall community on Friday, Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, Marshall’s provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, announced that the next dean of the College of Arts and Media will be Maria P. Gindhart, who will come to the position at Marshall from a role as associate dean of the College of the Arts at Georgia State University in Atlanta.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

