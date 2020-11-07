HUNTINGTON — When it comes to the recent weather, Mother Nature has been serving aces.
Just ask Audrey Earl, 8, and Avery Earl, 6, who took advantage of the nice weather and were hard at work earlier this week practicing volleys, returns and other tennis skills during a lesson with Laurie Mercer at Ritter Park in Huntington.
They were just a few of the many people who have been seen around the park this week, enjoying temperatures that have hovered in the 70s and the abundant sunshine that has accompanied the warmer days.
Those who didn’t have a chance to get outside during the week shouldn’t worry — the summer-like weather isn’t going anywhere soon. The National Weather Service in Charleston says Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will all feature sunny skies, with high temperatures reaching near 80 degrees by Tuesday.