HUNTINGTON — A Nigerian national who was indicted in April in a fraud and money laundering scheme pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit money laundering.
According to court documents and statements made in the plea hearing, Kenneth Ogudu, also known as Kenneth Lee, 28, a citizen of Nigeria residing in Columbus, Ohio, was involved from at least May 2019 to Oct. 8, 2020, with Kenneth Emeni, John Nassy, Romello Thorpe, Oluwagbenga Harrison, Ouluwabamishe Awolesi and others in a money laundering conspiracy that took place in Huntington and elsewhere.
Ogudu lived in Huntington from May to December 2019.
In the scheme, co-conspirators created fake online personas and contacted victims via email, text messaging or online dating and social media websites in order to convince them they were in a romantic relationship, friendship or business relationship with various false personas. The victims were persuaded to send money for a variety of fraudulent reasons.
Ogudu’s role was to let victims transfer money to his bank account, which prosecutors say he knew was from unlawful activity. Ogudu admitted that after the victims’ funds were deposited into his account, he kept some of the money and forwarded some to his co-conspirators via wire transfers or Zelle. Ogudu also admitted that he and his co-conspirators transferred large sums of the money to offshore accounts.
Ogudu obtained funds from at least 12 different fraud victims during the money laundering conspiracy. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 13. As part of his plea agreement, Ogudu agreed to pay $324,865.85 in restitution.
If you or someone you know is age 60 or older and has been a victim of financial fraud, help is available via the National Elder Fraud Hotline, 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311), from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
