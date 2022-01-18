HUNTINGTON — A Nigerian national living in West Virginia faces two decades in federal prison after he admitted to moving more than $350,000 as part of a money laundering scheme.
Kenneth Emeni, 29, who lived in Huntington from 2017 to 2019, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering. He faces up to 20 years at his April 11 sentencing. He has agreed to pay $904,126.96 in restitution.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said Emeni was involved in the scheme from at least August 2017 to Oct. 8, 2020, with Kenneth Ogudu, also known as Kenneth Lee; John Nassy; Romello Thorpe; Oluwagbenga Harrison; Ouluwabamishe Awolesi, and others in a money laundering conspiracy that took place in Huntington and elsewhere.
As part of the scheme, Emeni’s co-conspirators created online false personas and contacted victims via email, text messaging, or online dating and social media websites in order to induce the victims into believing they were in a romantic relationship, friendship or business relationship with various false personas. The victims were persuaded to send money for a variety of false and fraudulent reasons for the benefit of the false personas.
Emeni’s role in the conspiracy was to let victims transfer money to his bank account that he knew was from unlawful activity. Emeni admitted that after the victims’ funds were deposited into his account, he kept some of the money for himself and forwarded some of the money to his co-conspirators via wire transfers or Zelle.
He received approximately $42,050 from his co-conspirators’ transfers and transferred approximately $46,197 to his co-conspirators during the money laundering conspiracy.
Emeni further admitted that he and his co-conspirators transferred large sums of their fraud proceeds to offshore accounts.
From 2018 until 2020, Emeni transferred over $358,846 to accounts in Nigeria and Ghana.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering state government, health and Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
