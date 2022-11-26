HUNTINGTON — John Nassy, 29, a Nigerian national living in Dumfries, Virginia, was sentenced to five years of federal probation, including six months on home detention, and ordered to pay $148,000 in restitution for receipt of stolen money in a scheme that defrauded at least 200 victims, many of whom are elderly, of at least $2.5 million, according to a news release.
Nassy has already paid $40,000 of the restitution he owes.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Nassy participated in the scheme from June 2018 until at least May 2019 while living in Huntington.
The scheme targeted individuals through dating websites and other social media platforms. Scheme participants created false personas to contact victims and induce them into believing they were in a romantic relationship, friendship or business relationship. The victims were persuaded to send money for a variety of false and fraudulent reasons for the benefit of the false personas.
Nassy admitted he let victims transfer at least $148,000 to his bank accounts that he knew was from unlawful activity. Nassy also admitted that after the victims’ funds were deposited in his accounts, he kept some of the money for himself and forwarded some of the money to his co-conspirators via the Zelle digital payments network.
Nassy also transferred money to bank accounts in Nigeria.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson commended the investigative work of the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-Office of Inspector General, the West Virginia State Police and the South Charleston Police Department.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen Robeson prosecuted the case.
The public is encouraged to report potential online fraud activity or scams at https://www.ic3.gov.
