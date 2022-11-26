The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

court blox 3.jpg
Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — John Nassy, 29, a Nigerian national living in Dumfries, Virginia, was sentenced to five years of federal probation, including six months on home detention, and ordered to pay $148,000 in restitution for receipt of stolen money in a scheme that defrauded at least 200 victims, many of whom are elderly, of at least $2.5 million, according to a news release.

Nassy has already paid $40,000 of the restitution he owes.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.