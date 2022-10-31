The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — Kenneth Ogudu, also known as Kenneth Lee, 28, a citizen of Nigeria residing in Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced earlier this month to two years and two months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to a news release. Ogudu was also ordered to pay $324,865.85 in restitution.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from May 2019 to Oct. 8, 2020, Ogudu participated in a romance fraud scheme that defrauded more than 200 victims, many of them elderly, of at least $2.5 million.

