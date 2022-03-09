HUNTINGTON — A Nigerian national was sentenced Monday to a short federal prison sentence in Huntington after admitting to his role in a romance fraud scheme.
Augustine Amechi, 24, was sentenced to serve one year and one day in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to receipt of stolen money. As part of his plea agreement, Amechi agreed to pay at least $192,762.19 in restitution.
U.S. Attorney William S. Thompson said Amechi, 24, a citizen of Nigeria residing in Huntington, was involved from at least 2018 to March 11, 2021, with others in a fraud scheme that took place in Huntington and elsewhere. Amechi lived in Huntington and attended Marshall University during his involvement in the scheme.
Amechi admitted that romance fraud victims were convinced to send money for a variety of false and fraudulent reasons to bank accounts controlled by him in Cabell County. The money he received was sent through bank wire transfers, Western Union, Moneygram, money orders and cashier’s checks.
Amechi admitted to receiving approximately $108,601.92 directly deposited into his bank accounts from victims, over $150,000 in cash mailed in packages to his Huntington residence and over $140,000 in deposits from the digital payment system Zelle.
He also obtained stolen money from at least 37 different fraud victims, and after he received the money, he would keep some of it for himself and forward some of the stolen money to others, according to information from Thompson’s office. Amechi transferred more than $15,000 to bank accounts in Nigeria.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.