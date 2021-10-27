Joe Murphy, left, helps 9-year-old Mahlana Wiggins pick out a Halloween costume during the “Night of the Giving Dead” costume giveaway on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Explorer Academy in Huntington.
Presley Barker, left, helps 5-year-old Malakai Andrews pick out a Halloween costume during the “Night of the Giving Dead” costume giveaway on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Explorer Academy in Huntington.
Joe Murphy, left, helps 9-year-old Mahlana Wiggins pick out a Halloween costume during the “Night of the Giving Dead” costume giveaway on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Explorer Academy in Huntington.
Presley Barker, left, helps 5-year-old Malakai Andrews pick out a Halloween costume during the “Night of the Giving Dead” costume giveaway on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Explorer Academy in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — When Joe Murphy started an initiative to provide Halloween costumes to children who couldn’t otherwise afford them, he didn’t do it to be recognized but rather to simply fill a need.
But six years later, more people are starting to take notice, and he hopes that the extra attention might help expand his idea to other areas of the country.
“Night of the Giving Dead” is a charity that provides trick-or-treating costumes to students in the area who don’t have access to them or couldn’t otherwise afford to purchase them each year for Halloween.
Murphy’s idea took hold and now students, like the ones at Explorer Academy in Huntington, can enjoy the holiday to its full potential.
“About two weeks ago we sent home an order form and asked them to circle their favorite costume that they saw and write in three ‘dream costumes,’ so they send that home and when we get it back I send out my helpers and they go shopping, and we buy exactly what each kid wants,” Murphy said.
Around 50 elementary students picked up their costumes Wednesday afternoon, just a few days ahead of trick-or-treat nights across the region, Principal Ryan McKenzie said, adding that Murphy, the school counselors and social worker all work together to create a list of students who need costumes.
The initiative has attracted attention from the media, with news stories being published locally and in other parts of the country, but Wednesday brought another opportunity to spread the word when “NBC Nightly News,” a weeknight newscast hosted by Lester Holt, sent a film crew to Explorer Academy. The network plans to do a feature story on the “Night of the Giving Dead,” including interviews with Murphy, McKenzie and at least one family who was helped by the charity.
“They picked up on the story, and it has started to get noticed a little more each year, but what we really hope to get out of this now is seeing this same program replicated in communities across the country,” Murphy said. “We already have the model, and we’d be willing to share it for free.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.